Grand Traverse Distillery Holds Virtual Fundraiser for Sanitizer

Traverse City businesses are lending a helping had, for clean hands.

The Grand Traverse Distillery has started to make their own hand sanitizer.

They’re open for you to stop by and grab some.

And now they are ramping up production.

The Grand Traverse Distillery is holding a virtual fundraiser to make sanitizer for Northern Michigan Hospitals and health care workers.

They say already have order for thousands of gallons.

Grand Traverse Distillery Brand Manager, Austin Wines says, “Before the outbreak and now, we’re one of the oldest and largest craft grain distillers in Michigan so we think of it as responding to the community that has help get us get where we are the past 15 years.”

If you are interested in donating to the Grand Traverse Distillery efforts click here to be linked to more information.