Gov. Whitmer to Answer Questions About Coronavirus Crisis During Virtual Town Hall

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hosting a town hall Thursday night to answer any questions you might have about the coronavirus crisis.

The virtual town hall is being hosted by WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

During that time, you can submit your questions and, if selected, you will then talk live with the governor by phone or video chat.

There’s a form to send in your questions online.

We will be airing this virtual town hall on Local 32 Thursday night.

You can also watch it streaming live on our Facebook page, website and on our SBTV channel.