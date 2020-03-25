First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reported in Luce Co.

The LMAS District Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Luce County.

The health department says an adult man tested positive.

They say the risk to the general public is low right now.

The health department is now following up with anyone who may have been in close contact with the man.

In Michigan there are nearly 1,800 confirmed cases with 24 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day around 2 p.m.

Worldwide we are at nearly 440,000 cases and closing in on 20,000 deaths.