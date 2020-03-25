Federal Tax Day Extended to July 15

Tax Day is typically April 15, but that deadline was delayed and extended to July 15.

They say no additional paperwork needs to be filled out in order to file by then.

H&R Block in Kingsley suggests you stay on top of your taxes.

The faster you file, the the sooner you’re able to get a refund.

Franchise owner, Anthony Temple says, “If you’re still planning on filing by July 15 you don’t need to file an extension. You should still look to file your tax return that will help get back your money as fast as possible so you have it for the economy.”

H&R Block says that the deadline extension applies federally, but they are still waiting on a decision from the state.