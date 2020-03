The pope reassigned the bishop of the Gaylord Diocese to Alabama.

Bishop Steven J. Raica will take over for Bishop Robert Baker in Birmingham, Alabama.

Baker sent the pope his resignation letter.

Raica has led the Diocese of Gaylord and its nearly 54,000 Catholics since 2014.

The Diocese of Birmingham has more than 104,000 Catholics in the area.

Raica’s replacement has not been released.