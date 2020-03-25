Day 12 or Self-Quarantine: Staying Positive, Christine Kanerva’s Blog

It’s day 12 of self-quarantine and it’s beautiful outside!

I wanted to take advantage of the sunny skies, so took a hike in the woods.

My family’s property in southeast Michigan backs up to public land. The feel of leaves crushing under my footsteps and the sound of water flowing in the stream is so peaceful and comforting.

I needed that refreshing walk after days of anxiety and isolation. Self-quarantine has been difficult, trying to find things to do to keep my mind and body busy.

I think it’s important to take a step back from negativity and find peace.

The world may be crazy right now but when I go outside and take a deep breath of the crisp Michigan spring air, I know I am in peace.

What are you doing to stay positive? Message me at christinekanerva@9and10news.com.