Cooking With Chef Hermann: Brie and Crab Appetizer

Brie and Crab Appetizer

Ingredients:

4 oz. package Brie, diced

6 oz. crab meat or K-krab meat, drained

2 TB mayonnaise

1 TB roasted red bell pepper finely chopped

1 TB shallots, minced

1 TB chives, chopped fine

2 package phyllo tart shells

Directions:

Mix together the Brie, crab meat, mayonnaise, bell peppers, and shallots. Place 1 tsp of mix into each tart shell. Bake in 350F oven until cheese is melted. Sprinkle chives on top.

Brie and Crab Appetizer 2

Brie and Crab Appetizer 3

Brie and Crab Appetizer 4

Brie and Crab Appetizer 5



Brie and Crab Appetizer 6

Brie and Crab Appetizer 7

Brie and Crab Appetizer 8

Brie and Crab Appetizer 9



Brie and Crab Appetizer 1