Congress, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

Congress and the White House have finally reached a deal on a massive $2 trillion stimulus package to help American workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

It comes after several days of marathon negotiations between Senate Republicans and Democrats.

The full details on the bill have yet to be released, but we do know it will include $500 billion in loans for big businesses, nearly $400 billion in grants and loans for small businesses, $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families, and $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill later Wednesday before sending it on to the House.

Then President Trump will need to sign it into law.

This is the most expensive and far-reaching bailout measure in U.S. history.

News of the impending deal had a positive impact on Wall Street.

The DOW rallied, surging more than 2,100, or 11%.

That’s its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933.

The Nasdaq jumped nearly 560 points.

And the S&P 500 Index grew just more than 200.

But markets did dip slightly into the red in afterhours trading.

As of right now, the arrow is green on DOW futures before trading starts at 9:30 this morning.