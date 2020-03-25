BREAKING: 2,295 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 43 Deaths

Health official say there are now 2,295 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 43 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, the state was at 1,791 confirmed cases with 24 deaths.

Wednesday morning, the LMAS District Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Luce County.

The health department says an adult man tested positive.

Wednesday, District Health Department #10 confirmed Kalkaska County’s second positive case of COVID-19.

These are all the counties in our viewing area with confirmed cases: Charlevoix, Chippewa, Clare, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Isabella, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Luce, Manistee, Midland, Montcalm, Newaygo, Otsego, Roscommon, and Wexford counties.

