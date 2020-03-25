11th Annual Tight Lines for Troops is Canceled

A fishing event for northern Michigan veterans is now canceled.

The 11th Annual Tight Lines for Troops was set for May.

Like many other events, it’s not going forward.

In previous years, veterans have had the chance to hit the water for a weekend of fishing.

This year, with so much uncertainty around the coronavirus and large groups organizers have decided to cancel.

They say it’s disappointing but safety comes first.

“We were gonna have possibly up to 700 with a large population of elderly in the group. We thought that it was just not the safest thing to do considering where we’re at right now,” said Craig Kent.

Organizers say they’re working to reach out to veterans who were registered for the event.