Unemployment On the Rise: What You Need To Know When Applying for Benefits

With the stay-at-home order now in effect, many businesses are now temporarily closed, leaving many people temporarily out of work.

That has left many looking to unemployment benefits so they can make ends meet.

The unemployment agency has been overwhelmed with applications.

“We are taking calls and taking some appointments to help guide them through this system,” said Alicia Wallace, Communications and Marketing Manager for Michigan Works Northeast Consortium.

She says at last check; unemployment applications are up 2100%.

The state unemployment agency is being inundated with applications.

“The unemployment agency is really just overwhelmed, but they still want to handle everyone as quickly as possible,” Wallace said.

Often times people are seeing wait times of hours, or even days, while trying to apply over the phone…

“I would just suggest trying to do it online,” Wallace said. “If you have questions, call your local Michigan Works, they can help answer your questions.”

And with so many people applying, we have also heard people have issues with the site crashing, or taking long to load.

“The system is overwhelmed at certain times of the day, where as other times it might not be, maybe try an obscure hour,” Wallace said.

Executive orders have also opened up unemployment to more displaced workers.

“A lot of people who usually are not eligible for unemployment, right now because of COVID-19, they are,” Wallace said.

She suggests…

“If you’re struggling and if funds are getting low, it’s definitely worth looking into.”

Remember, many people are facing these tough times, too. So applying may take a little while, but you’re not in it alone.