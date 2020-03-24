Two More Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Grand Traverse County

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grand Traverse County.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to three.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says one case is a man in his 50s with a history of domestic travel.

The second case is a woman in her 60s who also has a history of domestic travel.

The health department says the cases are unrelated and both are recovering at their own homes.

The health department is now working to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed.

