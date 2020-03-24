Traverse City Police Department Offers New Method to File Non-Emergency Reports

The Traverse City Police Department is now offering an alternative method for filing non-emergency police reports.

Crimes like lost property, vandalism, burglaries with no suspect information, fraud situations, and many more can be reported online.

When you submit a form online, you will receive an email response from the Traverse City Police Department verifying your submission.

After 24 hours, you will then receive a second email letting you know that an officer has been assigned with a complaint number.

If you are reporting an in-progress or an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

If you are unable to report a non-emergent incident online, call Central Dispatch at 231-922-4550.

Again, this is for the Traverse City Police Department and you can report online by clicking here.