Stay-at-Home Order: What’s Considered Essential?
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers and businesses that took effect March 24 at 12:01 a.m.
The stay-at-home order for Michigan lasts until April 14.
So what exactly is considered essential and non-essential during this time?
Let’s start with things that are still open:
- First — grocery stores. The governor says we will not run out of food, so do not panic or hoard food.
- Food banks will stay open, as well as carry-out restaurants
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Child care services for essential workers.
- Financial services
- Mail service
- Delivery services
- Auto shops
- Laundromats
- News media
- You can still go outside for exercise or to walk a pet, just stay at least six-feet away from people.
These are things you cannot do under this order:
- You’re asked not to leave your home for work, unless your employer designates you as a critical infrastructure worker.
- Don’t participate in any public gatherings or visit someone in the hospital or nursing home with some exceptions.
- Don’t go to the mall or to sit-down restaurants.
Read the full executive order here: EO 2020-21 Stay Home, Stay Safe