Stay-at-Home Order: What’s Considered Essential?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers and businesses that took effect March 24 at 12:01 a.m.

The stay-at-home order for Michigan lasts until April 14.

So what exactly is considered essential and non-essential during this time?

Let’s start with things that are still open:

  • First — grocery stores. The governor says we will not run out of food, so do not panic or hoard food.
  • Food banks will stay open, as well as carry-out restaurants
  • Gas stations
  • Pharmacies
  • Child care services for essential workers.
  • Financial services
  • Mail service
  • Delivery services
  • Auto shops
  • Laundromats
  • News media
  • You can still go outside for exercise or to walk a pet, just stay at least six-feet away from people.

These are things you cannot do under this order:

  • You’re asked not to leave your home for work, unless your employer designates you as a critical infrastructure worker.
  • Don’t participate in any public gatherings or visit someone in the hospital or nursing home with some exceptions.
  • Don’t go to the mall or to sit-down restaurants.

Read the full executive order here: EO 2020-21 Stay Home, Stay Safe

