Stay-at-Home Order: What’s Considered Essential?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers and businesses that took effect March 24 at 12:01 a.m.

The stay-at-home order for Michigan lasts until April 14.

So what exactly is considered essential and non-essential during this time?

Let’s start with things that are still open:

First — grocery stores. The governor says we will not run out of food, so do not panic or hoard food.

Food banks will stay open, as well as carry-out restaurants

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Child care services for essential workers.

Financial services

Mail service

Delivery services

Auto shops

Laundromats

News media

You can still go outside for exercise or to walk a pet, just stay at least six-feet away from people.

These are things you cannot do under this order:

You’re asked not to leave your home for work, unless your employer designates you as a critical infrastructure worker.

Don’t participate in any public gatherings or visit someone in the hospital or nursing home with some exceptions.

Don’t go to the mall or to sit-down restaurants.

Read the full executive order here: EO 2020-21 Stay Home, Stay Safe