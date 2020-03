Spectrum Health Opens 14 Drop-Off Locations for Medical Supply Donations

The dire need for medical supplies across the U.S. is also being felt in Northern Michigan.

Spectrum Health says it has received an “outpouring of community inquiries and offers of support.”

In response to the public’s desire to help, it is opening 14 drop-off sites for donations.

Starting at noon Tuesday, drop-offs of the following items can be made to one of the sites (listed below).

Spectrum Health also said, “Traveling to drop-off sites to donate medical supplies does not violate Michigan’s statewide stay-at-home order, which allows for an exception to the order for providing necessities to ‘individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency.”

N95 Masks

Isolation masks (adult/child)

Masks with face shield/visor

Handmade or sewn reusable masks

Face shields

Goggles/safety glasses

Bouffant caps

Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes

Isolation gowns

Bleach wipes

Swabs (flexible mini-tip)

Pocket-sized sanitizer

Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal) Spectrum Health is not currently accepting donations of 3D printed items, other medical equipment, medications or blankets. If you have a large donation requiring special arrangements or a question about a donation, email the supply chain team at covid19supplies@spectrumhealth.org.



Drop Off Sites:

Big Rapids Spectrum Health Big Rapids Family Medicine

650 Linden St, Suite 1

Big Rapids, MI 49307

Big Rapids, MI 49307 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cutlerville Spectrum Health South Pavilion

80 68th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fremont Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic

230 W. Oak Street

Fremont, MI 49412

Fremont, MI 49412 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Georgetown/Hudsonville Spectrum Health Medical Group Family Medicine

3152 Port Sheldon St, Ste C Hudsonville, MI 49426

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grand Haven Health Pointe*

15100 Whittaker Way

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Grand Haven, MI 49417 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus

East Beltline 2750 E. Beltline Avenue NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids Spectrum Health Medical Group Lake Drive 4100 Lake Dr SE

Grand Rapids MI 49546

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Greenville Spectrum Health United Greenville Family Medicine

1202 W Oak St,

Greenville, MI 48838

Greenville, MI 48838 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hastings Spectrum Health Pennock State Street Center

1108 W State St.

Hastings, MI 49058

Hastings, MI 49058 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Holland Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus

Holland 588 E. Lakewood Boulevard Holland, MI 49424

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ionia Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus

Ionia 2776 S. State Road

Ionia, MI 48846

Ionia, MI 48846 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ludington Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine

922 Lawndale St

Ludington MI 49431

Ludington MI 49431 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Muskegon Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus

North Muskegon 2009 Holton Road

Muskegon, MI 49445

Muskegon, MI 49445 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rockford Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus

Rockford 8501 Meadow Creek Drive Rockford, MI 49341

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.