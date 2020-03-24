Soo Locks Opens for the Season, First Freighter Passes Through

After a ten week shut down for winter maintenance, the Soo Locks will open up for the season on Wednesday.

The Locks officially open at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, but the first freighter made its way into the Sault Ste Marie area around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The H. Lee White will have the honor to start the shipping season.

Boat nerds gathered at a safe distance at Rotary Park to watch the White pass by.

“It’s just a big camaraderie for everybody coming together to support the shipping industry, to support the guys out there. It’s a fascination of the big giants that are out there sailing today and keeping America going,” said Joy Fett.

Some bad news though if you want to see the freighter go through the locks.

The Soo Locks Park is closed to visitors due to the covid-19 pandemic until further notice.