Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Newaygo Co.

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Newaygo County.

District Health Department #10 says it’s the county’s second confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to the health department, the individual is not a resident of Newaygo County but is currently residing and recovering there.

DHD#10 is investigating the case further to determine any other potential exposures to the individual.

The state says there are 1,325 confirmed cases in Michigan.

Fifteen people have died from the virus so far.

The state will updates these numbers every day at 2 p.m.

These are all the counties in our viewing area with confirmed cases: Charlevoix, Chippewa, Clare, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Midland, Montcalm, Newaygo, Otsego, Roscommon, and Wexford counties.

