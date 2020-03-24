Salvation Army Updates Services

With the ever-changing coronavirus crisis and now the state at home order in effect across Michigan, the Salvation Army Traverse City has changed up some of its services to work with social distancing and yet still provide aid to those in need.

Ruth Blick, director of community resource development with the Salvation Army says their food pantry is still open with limited hours and only on Monday and Thursday. If you need this service you are asked to call ahead at 231.946.4644.

Blick says the Salvation Army community meals are now only Monday, Wednesday and Friday have changed to now only take out where people can drive to their Traverse City community center at 1239 Barlow Street. Staff will bring bagged food out to people in their cars from noon to 1 p.m.

If you would like more information about the essential services still ongoing with the Salvation Army office in Traverse City, it’s best to call ahead especially for the food pantry and meals. That number is 231.946.4644.

For more information and to contact the Salvation Army you can check their Facebook page which is updated throughout the day.