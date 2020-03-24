Resources Remain Available for Those Struggling With Addiction

“Well that’s really the question, how to keep it normal?” said Matthew Zerilli, the manager at PORCH Recovery Community Center.

This time during the shelter in place is a tough time for many, especially those who are dealing with a drug or alcohol addiction.

The good news is they can still get the help they need.

While it may be a little different than usual, local groups want those working towards recovery to know, they’re still here for them.

“We are still considered an essential service so we have a community of folks that we serve that are dealing with substance abuse issues,” said Zerilli.

The PORCH Addiction Treatment facility in Traverse City wants those going through addiction to know, they’re still here for you.

“We are still open,” said Zerilli. “When people reach out for help, it’s a really important place in their life, no matter what’s going on in the world. SO we want to honor that choice.”

Zerilli also reminds everyone this time of isolation is temporary.

“One of the things that we’ve been trying to let people know is to try and keep your routine as consistent as possible. Make sure you’re checking in on your meetings, checking in with your people,” said Zerilli.

Recovering addicts like Nate Verberkmoes say alcoholic anonymous meetings are so important to get sober.

So accessing them virtually is vital.

“I’m going to be attending one actually in about a half hour,” said Verberkmoes. “I’m not going anywhere though. That’s the coolest thing. We can all sit there, remain anonymous at the same time too because you don’t have to have your camera on or anything on like that. If you want to just sit there and listen, that works too.”

He says in a time like this, it can be easy for people to slip back into harmful habits, especially with local testing centers closed down right now.

“That can be one of those things where people will start getting that temptation in their mind like oh well maybe I could use right now. Like I could get away with it. The courts aren’t going to be checking me out,” said Verberkmoes.

He urges people to stay connected with their support system.

“Don’t get stuck in your head. You’re not alone,” said Verberkmoes.

Verberkmoes says he is here for anyone who wants to talk.

