RECALL: Children’s Tool Kits Recalled Over Lead Concerns

The consumer product safety commission announced a new toy recall because of lead concerns.

Officials say the recall impacts Grizzly Industrial children’s tool kits.

They say some of the items in the package have high levels of lead, including the hammer and suspenders.

Officials say the hardhats and toy goggles also don’t meet safety requirements.

More than 20,000 of these kits were available in the U.S. and Canada.

They were sold at Grizzly Industrial showrooms and online from September 2002 through November of last year.

