Police Need Help Finding Chippewa County Cabin Break-In Suspects

Paradise B&E 1

Paradise B&E 2

Paradise B&E 3

Police need your help finding whoever stole expensive items from a cabin in Chippewa County this summer.

On August 10 state police say two people broke into a cabin and shed on Vermillion Road in Paradise.

The pair forced the front door of the cabin open and removed an external wall to get inside the shed.

They say they stole a chainsaw, toolbox and tools, car batteries and more.

If you know anything about the break-in, contact state police in Sault Ste. Marie.