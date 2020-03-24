Passenger Who Flew Through Cherry Capital Airport Tests Positive for COVID-19

A passenger who flew through Cherry Capital Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cherry Capital Airport says they were notified by the Grand Traverse Health Department that a passenger who flew through the airport on March 16 tested positive for coronavirus.

The passenger was on Delta Air Lines flight 4991 Detroit to Traverse City.

According to Cherry Capital Airport, the flight landed there at about 6:53 p.m.

Passengers who were on that flight are asked to contact their local health department.

Delta Air Lines will be reaching out to all passengers on flight 4991.