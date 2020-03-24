MSP Explains How They Plan to Enforce Stay-at-Home Order

You may be wondering how law enforcement plans to enforce the stay at home order.

They say they will increase their visibility on the roadways to be able to respond to a situation when needed.

The stay at home order will be enforced as needed, violators could face a 90 day misdemeanor and $500 fine.

Like many, their main goal is to stop the spread of this virus.

“We are committed to mitigating the spread of the covid-19 virus and keeping the public safe. This is an invisible threat and we are working diligently to keep the public safe. We are working together to coordinate efforts throughout the state to mitigate this and return Michigan back to normal as soon as possible,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll.

MSP says the best way to stop the spread is by staying at home if you can.