Manistee Priest Tests Positive for COVID-19

A priest at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish in Manistee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish says the priest is currently following quarantine guidelines.

The church says that priest lived with another priest, who is now quarantined out of precaution but has not tested positive for the virus.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish says they have contacted those who came in contact with the priest.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish is temporarily closed and is being cleaned. The church is now live streaming the private Mass from within the rectory’s chapel.