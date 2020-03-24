Living Right: Dirty and Disgusting

Recently a woman sued makeup store Sephora after claiming she caught herpes from using some of their tester products.

We’ve learned the company recently settled.

While this situation could have been avoided, a new study recently found household makeup products could be a hotspot for deadly superbugs.

We have the details on how to keep yourself protected and beautiful in Living Right.

Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before applying your makeup, and don’t use your finger as a brush.

One time use cotton swabs are a great option, especially for eye shadow, and to keep your eyes free from old germs.

When in doubt, throw it out.