Lake George Man Faces Charges After Deputies Find Stolen Motorcycle, Explosive Materials in Truck
A northern Michigan man faces charges after deputies say they found a hand grenade in the truck he was riding in.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over a pickup Monday night in Lincoln Township.
One of the passengers was a Lake George man.
They say he was connected to a stolen motorcycle in the back of the truck.
When they searched the vehicle, they found a hand gun with no serial number, a grenade and other explosive materials.
On Tuesday, they searched a home in Roscommon County and found another gun and more explosive materials.
Police took the man to the Clare County Jail.
The prosecutor is reviewing the case for charges.