Lake George Man Faces Charges After Deputies Find Stolen Motorcycle, Explosive Materials in Truck

Johnathon Gustin,

A northern Michigan man faces charges after deputies say they found a hand grenade in the truck he was riding in.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over a pickup Monday night in Lincoln Township.

One of the passengers was a Lake George man.

They say he was connected to a stolen motorcycle in the back of the truck.

When they searched the vehicle, they found a hand gun with no serial number, a grenade and other explosive materials.

On Tuesday, they searched a home in Roscommon County and found another gun and more explosive materials.

Police took the man to the Clare County Jail.

The prosecutor is reviewing the case for charges.

