Inside The Kitchen at Leah’s Korner Kafe in Coleman

During Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay-at-home order, some restaurants are still open for carry-out.

That includes Leah’s Korner Kafe in Coleman.

“Every day I go to open, I just ask God to let me put a smile on one person’s face, and in 8 years I cannot say I have not done that,” said Leah Fogle, the owner.

Leah opened Leah’s Korner Kafe in Coleman about 8 years ago.

Welcome with open arms for her customers who have become more than customers.

“And then we have a group that comes in in the morning, and then a group that comes in later in the afternoon,” she described. “They just become your family because you spend so much time with them, like they watched my kids grow up and it’s really special.”

Her husband, Chris, cooks up what keeps them coming back day after day.

“Just kind of basic, homestyle comfort food,” he said.

Year after year.

“Colossal omelet, a lot of people share it a lot of people take it for breakfast and lunch, breakfast of champions basically,” he said.

That’s six eggs underneath all that homemade sausage gravy.

“We try to do as much stuff from scratch as we can, we shred our own potatoes, we patty our own burgers, we make our own soups, we make our own desserts,” he explained.

Some recipes are passed through the generations.

“Some of them we just come up with on our own,” Leah laughed.

“We just want everyone to have fun and enjoy what we got, and ya know we have weird stuff on the menu to do just that,” said Chris.

The whale is a 12 ounce piece of haddock.

“We make this batter, we kind of give it a nice fizz and it crisps up real nice and real light, we also offer a dry batter,” said Chris.

It’s called the whale because it’s too big for the bun.

It’s all to be enjoyed a dining room decorated with old farming equipment, a nod to their farming friends coming in often for a fresh meal.

There’s another decoration you can’t miss — butterflies.

Leah’s grandma Josephine raised her.

“She kept telling me the caterpillar turns into a butterfly, everyone gets second chances,” she said.

Her grandma died one month after Leah bought the restaurant.

“So it was like my whole life she was there and the second chance was like ‘okay now it’s time for you to fly because I am flying,’” said Leah.

Now, a restaurant built all around family, Leah sees every customer coming through the doors at Leah’s Korner Kafe in Coleman as a chance at taking others under her wing too.

“It’s really just the heart of the town,” she said. “They mean the world to me they don’t even know how much they have blessed me, there’s more friends that become your family.”

Again, Leah’s Korner Kafe in Coleman is open for carry-out during Governor Whitmer’s Stay-at-home Order.

Their hours will vary these next few weeks.

Check their hours each day here.

Leah’s Korner Kafe in Coleman is located at 300 E. Railway Street, and they can be reached at 989-465-6711.