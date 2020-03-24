Health Dept. Details Possible Grand Traverse Co. Coronavirus Exposure Locations

Grand Traverse County Health Department is warning people about possible coronavirus exposure at two different places in the county.

If you were on Delta flight 4991, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The flight departed from Detroit Metro Airport and landed at Cherry Capital Airport Monday, March 16.

If you were on this flight, you are asked to self-quarantine until March 30.

The second potential exposure location was at Target on West South Airport Road.

If you were there Sunday, March 22 anywhere between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., you may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

If you show symptoms, contact your health care provider.