Frederic Twp. Fire Dept. Finds Abandoned Cats on Side of Road

It was a happy ending for cats abandoned and left on the side of the road in Crawford County.

Frederic Township Fire Department found cats along County Road 612 on Monday.

21 cats in all, kittens and their mothers.

The captain says it’s a good thing they found the cats when they did.

“For both my partner and I, we were first shocked that somebody would do that. We personally feel that we did a good thing. We certainly would hate to see animals suffer and die unneeded. Probably they would not have made it through the night, they didn’t have their eyes open they were so young,” said Captain Dough Pratt.

All the cats are safe at the Ausable Valley Animal Shelter and will be ready for adoption soon.

03-23-20 KITTEN RESCUE FIRE 3

03-23-20 KITTEN RESCUE FIRE 2

03-23-20 KITTEN RESCUE FIRE 1

03-23-20 KITTEN RESCUE FIRE 5



03-23-20 KITTEN RESCUE FIRE 4