Four Sessions: The Accidentals play “Angel from Montgomery”

Music fuels the soul and we are bringing you local music whenever we can here on ‘the four’!

We closed out the show with The Accidentals.

They recently had to reschedule their spring tour due to new restrictions.

Starting on Mar. 25, you can catch their “Afternoon Tea Party” every day on their Facebook page.

They played us out with a tribute to Bonnie Raitt with a cover of “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine.

To learn more about The Accidentals, click here.