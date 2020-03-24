Emmet County Seeking Mask & Glove Donations For Essential Employees

Emmet County is looking for N-95 mask and latex glove donations.

They county is not looking for supplies for health care professionals, but county essential employees.

The county wants to make sure essential employees they have are protected, while continuing their duties to the public.

The county says they are trying to maintain as many services they can, while keeping everyone safe.

They are looking for businesses or individuals to help make that happen.

“They may have a number of these types of masks or gloves and maybe they would be willing to donate to us, or we’ll buy them at fair market value just, so our employees can still do their jobs,” said Michael Reaves, Acting Emmet County Administrator.

If you can help, call (231) 348-0660.