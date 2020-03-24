Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department Receives Mask Donations

With masks in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department recently received a donation from one Cheboygan County woman.

Taylor Hecko, who works for McLaren Home Health Care and Hospice, donated several masks that she made to the department. Hecko’s husband, Michel Hecko is a deputy with the department.

“I made the first one and it turned out really well, so I made several more for my co-workers at the McLaren Hospice House here in Cheboygan and for my husband’s co-workers,” Hecko said in a release. “They are not N95 masks but they need something and I was just happy I could give them to them.”

Hecko has made 34 masks so far and would like to make more for other law enforcement officers and first responders but is having difficulty finding material for the masks. Hekco is seeking donations of 100% cotton fabric and elastic materials.

If you would like to donate, Hekco says she can be reached at her Facebook page, Taylor Hecko/Cheboygan.