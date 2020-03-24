Businesses Struggle with What is Deemed “Essential”

The Governor’s Executive Order took effect at 12:01 am Tuesday, but the new day has meant new questions for business owners and workers.

One of the ongoing questions is what types of businesses are considered “essential”.

Warren Call is the CEO of Traverse Connect. He says the phone calls he’s getting are “really centered around the businesses needing to know the details of the new Executive Order on essential vs. non-essential businesses. We don’t know exactly how many jobs and companies are affected. What we do know is this is across the board a huge challenge for everyone. This is going to be difficult on every industry, on every individual, on every employee, across the board.”

Traverse Connect – formerly known as the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce – says they’re trying to gather as much information as possible, but the Executive Order is frequently being amended with new clarifications. “We are working around the clock fielding those questions. Getting information from local and state officials, to provide business owners with details as to which employees should be continuing in their roles, which employees should work from home, and which roles are deemed non-essential and need to be stopped at this point.”

Lisa Leedy is the Executive Director at the Alliance for Economic Success, which serves businesses in Benzie, Manistee, and Wexford Counties and the surrounding area. She says, “While there is a list that’s been provided of essential services, there are a lot of businesses that fall within the gray area.”

The Governor’s Executive Order identifies 14 different sectors of industry that are considered essential – but there are a whole host of exceptions. Leedy says, “There’s not going to be ‘Essential Service Police’ out there, you know, looking to monitor this. It’s really an honor system whether you determine your business is considered essential. And if you need clarification most businesses are having to do that on their own through their own legal resources. Each case is different.”

Call adds, “We expect that more clarity and more clarifications are going to come.”

Beyond the 14 “essential” industries, the Executive Order is loaded with those exceptions. Call cites two examples – child care when providing care for children or dependents of essential workers; and food service, including the food itself, food preparation, and packaging. “For example the food supply chain is essential. So it’s not just those making food and selling food, it’s also the packaging going into the food. That is a part of the essential supply chain.”

The Governor doesn’t want businesses to operate if they don’t need to – and concerned employees don’t want to, either. Leedy says “I think most of the people that are in the workforce out there right now, they want to be working but they also want to be safe. If they feel they’re in jeopardy I think they would prefer to be home.” And she says for the most part, employers seem to be supportive of those concerns.

Call agrees that the health of the workforce is of utmost importance. “Certainly we want to make sure that first and foremost everyone is safe. Protecting our workforce, employees in non-profits, in business, in government functions… we need to maintain the health of our workforce. At the same time we need to make sure essential functions still happen. We need to continue to function, we need to continue to feed our people, we need to continue to keep everyone safe, and we need to continue to make the products that are part of the solution. And that’s really what it comes down to.”

That’s where creativity comes into play, and business owners are rising to the challenge. Call notes that “there are companies that are working almost entirely remotely. There’s companies that have split between the roles that can be done remotely as well as the roles that continue to be done on site. And we are seeing dynamic and creative ways of companies and organizations dealing with this.”

Traverse Connect is posting answers to a list of frequently asked questions from local businesses. “We’re going to do everything we can to provide access and information on federal and state programs, loans, business support, best practices that are being used elsewhere to support our business community.” You can find that information here.

And we have the full details of the executive order outlining what businesses are deemed “essential” by clicking here.

For a list of updated clarifications and FAQ’s on the Executive Order, click the link here.

Additionally, the Federal Government and Department of Homeland Security have provided an 11-page document of “Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce“, which is supported by Michigan’s Governor.