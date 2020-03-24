AG Office: Stay-at-Home Compliance Calls Should Go To Local Law Enforcement

Due to an overwhelming number of calls related to Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders, the Michigan Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline has been brought to a standstill.

The stay-at-home order started at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The state is now urging residents that any complaints related to the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order should be directed to local law enforcement.

For failing to comply to the Governors Executive Orders there could be a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each violation.

You can read the full executive order here: EO 2020-21 Stay Home, Stay Safe