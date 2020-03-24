Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Buster, Portia & Elvis

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Buster, Portia and Elvis–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Buster!

He’s an 8-year-old terrier mix.

He’s neutered, microchipped and up to date on all of his shots.

Buster is a sweet pup who loves to play ball!

He would prefer a home with no other dogs or small children.

If you’d like to meet Buster, contact the Cheboygan County Humane Society in Cheboygan.

Next is Portia!

She’s a 9-year-old domestic shorthair cat that’s spayed, declawed, and ready to find her forever home!

If she seems like the kitty for you, reach out to the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

And finally, here’s Elvis!

He’s a 2-year-old Labrador retriever who’s neutered.

Elvis is very playful and would love a more active family.

He’s also great with children.

If you’d like to meet Elvis, contact the Ausable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!