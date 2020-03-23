Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion Will Open Soon After Upgrades

A northern Michigan project in the work for about five years is now in its final stages.

The Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion in Boyne City has been there since the 1970’s.

But, the facility needed to be upgraded.

The now nearly million dollar project expanded the old building and added bathrooms, picnic areas and a kitchen.

The new heating system will also allow the pavilion to be used year round.

“One of the things that this is going to do is this is going to be the future home of our farmers’ market which goes year round. It’s really exciting. It’s nice to see progress being made, something we can look forward to,” said City Manager, Michael Cain.

The city hopes that the pavilion will be open to the public at the end of April.