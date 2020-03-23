Traverse City City Commission Holds Virtual Meeting

The Traverse City City Commission is going virtual for their meetings but the public is still able to participate.

This is of course because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday night, their meeting looked a lot different than it typically does.

They’re using Zoom, an online video conferencing platform to conduct their normal meeting right from their own homes.

Public comment is still possible.

You can dial in, enter the meeting ID number then hit pound.

“Totally new way of conducting city commission meetings but we’re doing what we can to have these vital meetings to conduct important city business but still protecting public health but yet providing opportunity for public comment,” said Benjamin Marentette, the city clerk for Traverse City.

The governmental building will continue to be closed to the public for the time being.