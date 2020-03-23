State Police Need Help Finding Missing Driver

State police need your help finding a missing driver from the Grand Rapids area.

Troopers say Bronwyn Zickus called the Oceana County dispatch just before 6 p.m. Sunday saying she was lost.

Zickus drives a dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan with the Michigan license plate BCH670.

State police say she could be in the Rothbury area.

She stands at about 5’8” and weighs around 185 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Bronwyn Zickus is, call the Michigan State Police Hart Post or Oceana County dispatch.