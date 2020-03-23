State Lawmakers to Discuss Coronavirus Impact on School Year

The Governor’s order and shelter-in-place order remains in effect until April 13th, and the Governor says that means schools will remain closed until then, as well. That’s a week longer than we were expecting, given that the previous order closed Michigan schools through April 6th.

State Representative Jack O’Malley from Benzie County represents the state’s 101st District. He says lawmakers will be in talks about what that means for a possible extension of the school year, or whether days will be forgiven.

O’Malley says the discussions will include the total number of required classroom hours that will be accepted for this school year. “I think that will be in negotiation with the Governor at that point. Yes. I think those discussions will be had. So again, I don’t have an exact answer for you because we’re moving through this thing in real time.”

When it comes to online learning, O’Malley says that, too, is an issue that will be worked out in the days ahead. He says many districts are already offering it in hopes it will count towards instructional time, and teachers are working on ways to reach students who don’t have internet access.

He also says he and his office are fielding many questions about the nuances of the latest Executive Order, such as who is included and who is exempt. “There’s 10,000 questions and understandably everyone wants their questions answered now. But it does take time, and I think we’ve been working through that as best we can. The governor is working hard. DHHS is working hard. Everybody is working hard.”