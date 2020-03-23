Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City Canceled

The Michigan Brewers Guild announced Monday that it is canceling its Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

“The health and safety of our guests, brewery staff and the public at large is of the utmost importance to us said Scott Graham, Guild executive director, in a release. “We look forward to hosting the Spring Beer Festival next year in Traverse City and of course, hope to see our craft beer fans at our other annual festivals between now and then.”

All guests who have already purchased tickets for the festival will receive a full refund.