President Trump Orders FEMA to set up Mobile Hospitals, FDA Approves New Diagnostic Test

President Trump is ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to set up mobile hospitals in the hardest hit states.

Those include Washington, California and New York.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said the nation’s largest city is now at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with a third of the cases in the U.S.

President Trump also approved a major disaster designation for California, allowing it to receive federal emergency funds.

New York and Washington State are also designated major disaster areas.

And some good news on the testing front: the Food and Drug Administration says it approved a new diagnostic test capable of providing results in hours instead of days.

Those tests are expected to be available before the end of the month.