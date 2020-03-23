Pompeo Makes Unannounced Trip to Afghanistan

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Afghanistan on an unannounced visit with the country’s president.

The trip comes weeks after the U.S. and the Taliban started a historic agreement.

Despite that deal, violence has erupted in the Middle East.

The state department says Pompeo will likely also meet with the Afghan president’s political rival.

Pompeo is expected to have one-on-one meetings with both men. It’s a sign one of the goals of the trip is to ease political tensions within the country.