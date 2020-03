Police are on the lookout for a man who escaped the Montmorency County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says Jeffrey Markby escaped around 7:30 Sunday night.

They say he’s 5 foot 9 inches and has blonde hair, blue eyes and tattoos on most of his body.

Deputies believe he is injured and possibly bleeding.

They said to avoid all contact with him.

If you’ve seen Markby, call 911.