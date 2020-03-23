New Adoption & Foster Protocol for Cherryland Humane Society

Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City is still looking for adopters and fosters when it comes to their dogs and cats, despite the coronavirus crisis. They are asking people to please call ahead or to email if they would like to adopt or foster.

There are also specific animals with special needs looking for forever homes. Some of them need to be the only pet in the home or not placed with kids or other similar animals. Also, people are still encouraged to drop off supplies and donations for the humane society, but to put the items in Cherryland’s van that is parked out front during this time.

