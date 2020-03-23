MTM On The Road: Celebrating National Puppy Day in McBain

The past few weeks have been a tough one for many amid the pandemic crisis.

Here on Michigan This Morning we know what will make your day start off with a smile. It’s National Puppy Day!

We celebrate with the unconditional love of puppies with Keith Beerens in McBain.

He has 13 Labrador puppies that were born on Feb. 29. Today they are 23 days old and will be ready to find a forever home on May 1.

If you are interested in the puppies here are more details:

1 – White (Champagne) Male

3 – Gray Females

1 – Gray Male

3 – Black Females

2 – Black Males

1 – Blonde Male

1- Blonde Female

1 – Darker Blonde Male

Contact Keith Beerens for more details (231)-510-0032 or email kbbeerens@att.net.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they spend the day hanging with 13 adorable pups!