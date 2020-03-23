Montmorency County Escaped Inmate Back in Custody

Police in Montmorency County say they just found an inmate who escaped from the county jail Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office was looking for Jeffrey Markby.

They say he ran off into the Briley Township Cemetery around 7:15 Sunday night.

Deputies say Markby used something to cover the razor wire to escape, but was still cut and was bleeding.

His orange jail sweatshirt was found in the cemetery along with his shoes.

The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t known if Markby had access to weapons.

Police in Montmorency County have found him.