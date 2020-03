Man Arrested in Newaygo County Cold Case Back in Michigan

In continuing coverage on the 36-year-old Richard Atwood cold case, police extradited the man arrested for his murder back to Newaygo County this weekend.

Richard Atwood of White Cloud was last seen in August of 1983.

His body has never been found.

Last week Michigan’s attorney general announced charges against Roy Snell for Atwood’s murder.

Snell was arrested in Minnesota March 13.

He was brought back to Newaygo County Saturday.