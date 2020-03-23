How Shortage of Coronavirus Tests Impacts Northern Michigan

With cases on the rise, testing continues to be a crucial part of battling the coronavirus pandemic.

But health care professionals say there still isn’t enough tests available.

“You can’t manage a pandemic without testing,” said Dr. Karen DenBesten.

Dr. DenBesten is an infectious disease specialist and the medical director of infection at McLaren Northern Michigan.

She says they are still seeing a shortage of coronavirus tests.

“We are really limited in our capacity and ability to test patients that need to be tested,” Dr. DenBesten said.

McLaren is only testing patients that are hospitalized.

“We want to make sure when we do the test, it makes a difference in their care,” Dr. DenBesten.

The CDC says up to 30% of coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

Dr. DenBesten says the rest are those with symptoms, but not ill enough to be hospitalized.

“Those are the people that are going to give it to our higher risk patients in the community,” said Dr. DenBesten.

In preparation for the outbreak, McLaren Northern Michigan worked with the Emmet County Fairgrounds to set up a remote testing set, but with this national shortage of tests, they as say it’s just not possible right now.

It’s not just the number of tests, it’s how long they take. Often four to five days.

“So that certainly makes things difficult when we are trying to triage these patients and getting them the care, they need,” Dr. DenBesten said.

During those five days…

“We would treat them as if they have coronavirus,” Dr. DenBesten said.

That means health care professionals must wear personal protective equipment, which is also in short supply.

And Dr. DenBesten says the number of patients released each day doesn’t give a full picture of the virus in our community.

“Those are just the ones that are diagnosed, they aren’t the ones with symptoms right now,” Dr. DenBesten said. “That doesn’t even tell you the ones that are under investigation right now, let alone the ones actually contracting it.”

Dr. DenBesten says testing continues to become more available, but in the meantime…

“It’s here and it’s in the community,” Dr. DenBesten said. “We just have to assume everyone has it and stay home.”