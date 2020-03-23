Homeless Shelters Remain Open Under Shelter in Place

Following the governor’s executive order for a shelter in place, local organizations are still able to help the homeless population.

“Do the very best we can under the circumstances to make our guests safe and our volunteers safe and our staff,” said Mike McDonald, the chairperson on the board of directors for Safe Harbor in Traverse City.

Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s shelter in place order, organizations like Safe Harbor and the Goodwill Inn are considered essential.

They are continuing to take precautions as well.

“We’re taking the temperatures of guests,” said McDonald. “We do have a small sleeping area that we set aside for any guests that are showing cold symptoms or something like this.”

They’ve moved their dining facility outside in a heated tent to create more space.

“That allows us to spread the guest out more in the shelter,” explained McDonald. “We have some of them sleeping in the former dining area, running them in the dorms and we’re trying to get the proper distance between the guests at night.”

There’s even options for those who don’t feel comfortable sleeping in the shelter due to the coronavirus.

“We offered any guests who did not feel comfortable staying in the shelter. We did offer them free tents and sleeping bags and a handful took us up on that,” said McDonald.

The Goodwill Inn says they need volunteers through this time.

“People experiencing homelessness don’t have a place to shelter in place. They don’t have a home to call their own,” said Ryan Hannon, the outreach and housing navigation manager at the Goodwill Inn. “We have a lot of shifts available. We need your help.”

They say they are here to not only house people but for others essentials as well.

“If people need information on how to clean up, get access to hand sanitizer, things like that. They can reach out to us,” said Hannon.

The Jubilee House in Traverse City is also still open during the day for those who need a place to be.

Click here for more information on how you can volunteer.