Healthy Living: Mission Control for Hospitals

Advent Health System in Florida has opened a 12,000 square foot operations center that uses artificial intelligence to coordinate patient care among its eight Florida hospitals.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter has more on this new trend in medicine inspired by the space program.

Advent Health was not the first U.S. hospital to adopt the mission control centers.

John Hopkins and Oregon Health Hospital were among the first, and ten other hospital systems will be soon be implementing the command center approach.